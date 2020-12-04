Saturday, December 5, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Schedule for Ole Miss vs. LSU, Texas A&M Announced

0
322

On Friday, it was announced that Ole Miss will take the field against the Texas A&M Aggies on Dec. 12 and will travel to Baton Rouge to tangle with the LSU Tigers on Dec. 19.

The Southeastern Conference announced last week that the final two games for the 2020 regular season would be postponed due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Rebels announced on Friday that they will pause team activities until at least Wednesday, Dec. 9 due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program. Ole Miss leadership will remain in talks with the SEC on the effects of this seven-day suspension on the game schedule.

The Ole Miss football program stated Friday that the “suspension of team activities is in the best interest of student-athlete and staff safety and came after consulting with the MSDH. Testing will continue during this period, and the appropriate health measures will be taken for those student-athletes and staff members affected by the virus.”

Times for both games will be released on Sunday, Dec 6.  

Prior to the 2020 season, the SEC designated Dec. 12 as an open date for all schools in order to reschedule postponements that developed during the season due to the impact of COVID-19. Dec. 19 is the date of the SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta. Teams that do not qualify for the championship game are eligible to play rescheduled games on Dec. 19.

Schedule of SEC Football Games for Dec. 12:

  • LSU at Florida (rescheduled from Oct. 17)
  • Auburn at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
  • Georgia at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
  • Ole Miss at Texas A&M (rescheduled from Nov. 21)
  • Tennessee at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from Nov. 28)
  • Alabama at Arkansas (rescheduled from Dec. 5) 

Schedule of SEC Football games for Dec. 19:

  • Texas A&M at Tennessee (rescheduled from Nov. 14)*
  • Ole Miss at LSU (rescheduled from Dec. 5)
  • Missouri at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Dec. 5)
  • Vanderbilt at Georgia (rescheduled from Dec. 5)#
  • SEC Football Championship, Atlanta, 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

*Should Texas A&M qualify for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, the Texas A&M at Tennessee game would be declared a no-contest and Texas A&M would represent the Western Division in the SEC title game.

#Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.

Staff Report

Previous articleHottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 11

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 11

Adam Brown -
This weekend the SEC opens the month of December on the gridiron. Ole Miss' game against LSU has been postponed until Dec....
Read more
Headlines

Attorney General and Senator Visit LCFD Female First-Responders

Alyssa Schnugg -
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Sen. Nicole Boyd visited the Lafayette County Fire Department Thursday to meet, thank and congratulate two women who made history within the fire department recently by being the first all-female after-hours crew on duty.
Read more
Football

Oxford Focused On 6A State Title Rematch Against Oak Grove

Adam Brown -
The Oxford Chargers will take on the Oak Grove Warriors in the 6A State Championship on Friday night. Kickoff...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Kansas 70-53

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team took down the Kansas Jayhawks 70-53 at home...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Schedule for Ole Miss vs. LSU, Texas A&M Announced

Adam Brown -
On Friday, it was announced that Ole Miss will take the field against the Texas A&M Aggies on Dec. 12 and will...
Read more
Football

HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 11

Adam Brown -
This weekend the SEC opens the month of December on the gridiron. Ole Miss' game against LSU has been postponed until Dec....
Read more
Headlines

Attorney General and Senator Visit LCFD Female First-Responders

Alyssa Schnugg -
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Sen. Nicole Boyd visited the Lafayette County Fire Department Thursday to meet, thank and congratulate two women who made history within the fire department recently by being the first all-female after-hours crew on duty.
Read more