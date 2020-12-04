Friday, December 4, 2020
Ole Miss Football Suspends Activities Until Dec. 9

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss Football has decided to suspend all football activities until at least Wednesday, Dec. 9 due to positive cases of COVID-19.

The program released a statement explaining the decision on Friday.

“With a few new positive COVID-19 cases being identified each day, the Ole Miss football program will pause team activities until at least Wednesday, Dec. 9,” the statement said. “This seven-day suspension is in the best interest of student-athlete and staff safety and came after consulting with the MSDH. Testing will continue during this period, and the appropriate health measures will be taken for those student-athletes and staff members affected by the virus. Department leadership will remain in talks with the Southeastern Conference on the effects of this suspension on the scheduling of upcoming games.”

Ole Miss previously suspended activities for one day on Wednesday of this week following positive cases of the virus resulting from a round of tests performed on Tuesday.

The Rebels have two games remaining on their regular-season slate against Texas A&M and LSU. The SEC will announce the schedule for these games on Dec. 4.

