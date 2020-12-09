Holiday Events Going on Now in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford Garden Club’s display of Christmas trees

Plenty of good, holiday fun continues this week with events happening around Oxford and Lafayette County that provide safe ways to celebrate the season.

Winter Wonderland at the Lafayette Couty Multipurpose Arena is happening this week through Sunday.

The event is a partnership between many community organizations that had to adjust their holiday events due to COVID-19, including the Oxford Garden Club, the Literacy Council the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, the Artist Guild and more.

Families can walk through the Oxford Garden Club’s display of Christmas trees, pose on theatre sets like the Grinch Lair, a giant candy cane, have a snowball fight or sit on giant presents, and of course, take photos with Santa.

The event is free; however, a $5 donation per family is encouraged.

“Our goal is to provide a safe, holiday event,” said Wayne Andrews with the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.

At 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Chick-fil-A will feature Breakfast with Santa. Tickets are $5 a person and include a chicken biscuit.

Later on Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m., YAC will be holding its Winter Cocktail Walk at the arena. The event is free for current YAC members. Nonmembers can join or renew at www.oxfordarts.com/membership.

The event is indoors at the arena located on County Road 406 and offers a space that is the size of a football field for families to spread out and social distance.

Preregistration is strongly suggested at www.oxfordarts.com to aid in maintaining crowd size to ensure everyone is socially distanced; however, walk-ups are accepted.

Other holiday-related events around Oxford:

Holly Jolly Holidays

On Dec. 11-13, locals and visitors will have an opportunity to get in the holiday spirit in front of City Hall as part of Visit Oxford’s “Holly Jolly Holidays on the Square,” presented by C Spire.

Several local vendors will also join in on the fun and have holiday-themed goodies for sale. Come enjoy a hot chocolate or coffee, as well as a sweet or savory treat.

*Visit Oxford announced Tuesday that all slots for carriage rides and skating are booked.

Elf Scavenger Hunt: Now through Nov. 30 around the Square

Help Visit Oxford find their elves! Twelve elves are scattered between different businesses in the historic downtown Square. Pick up a card at Visit Oxford to participate, and return your card once you’ve found them all to be entered in a prize drawing. You do not need to be present to win. The drawing will be at 3:30 p.m on Dec. 30.

Holiday Village at The Ford Center: Now through Dec. 17

The Ford Center will feature gingerbread houses, a ceramic winter village with a working train, and a North Pole mailbox direct to Santa. Another special feature will be a LEGO gingerbread house built by the Ford Center staff.

Christmas Movies at the Drive-In: Located at Cannon Motors off Highway 6

Dec. 11, 7 p.m. The Santa Clause

Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Elf

Dec. 18, 7 p.m. Die Hard

Dec. 19, A Christmas Story

Tickets: Click here

2020 Tour of Lights

Oxford’s Tour of Lights, sponsored by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, is a self-guided tour via Google maps of all the glorious holiday lights in the Oxford/Lafayette County community.

The 2020 Tour of Lights Map

Santa Photo Opportunities: at Visit Oxford on the Square

Dec. 12: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Dec. 19: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

For a complete list of holiday-themed events, got to Visit Oxford’s website.