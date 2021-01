Ole Miss Men’s Tennis vs Texas A&M at Indoor Tennis Center in Oxford, MS, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Photo by Petre Thomas/ Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss men’s tennis team postponed two upcoming matches this weekend at Tulsa (Jan. 29) and Oklahoma State (Jan. 31) due to contact tracing and COVID-19 protocols win the Oklahoma State program.

The Rebels will not play at Tulsa on Friday or at No. 14 Oklahoma State on Sunday. Matches against Tulsa and Oklahoma State may be rescheduled for a later date.

Ole Miss is scheduled to return to action on Feb. 7 as they welcome in the No. 6 ranked TCU.

Staff Report