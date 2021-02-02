Ole Miss Softball Announces Schedule for “Strike-Out Cancer” Tournament

Ole Miss softball announced its schedule slate for the FAU “Strike-Out Cancer” Tournament on the weekend of Feb. 19-21, taking on a five-game slate against the host Owls and Iowa State in Boca Raton, Florida.

Ole Miss will open the weekend on Feb. 19 with a 10 a.m. CT meeting with Iowa State, taking on FAU shortly after at 12:30 p.m. The next day, the Rebels and Cyclones will square off in a 10 a.m. rematch before Ole Miss and the Owls face off at 3 p.m. Ole Miss will conclude the weekend with one final matchup against FAU, scheduled for 8 a.m.

During the shortened 2020 season, FAU posted an 8-14 overall record, including 1-2 in Conference-USA play. Meanwhile, Iowa State garnered an 11-13 record, including a marquee win over No. 8 Michigan.

Staff report