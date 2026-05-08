Ole Miss Softball Lands Two Players on All-SEC Second Team

Ole Miss picked up a pair of All-SEC selections on Friday, with freshman Madi George and sophomore Persy Llamas earning spots on the second team.

George continues to stack postseason honors in what has already become one of the best freshman seasons in program history.

She joins Llamas, Amanda Fine and Stephanie Vaglica (1997) as the only Ole Miss freshmen to earn All-SEC recognition, and she becomes the 13th Rebel all time to make an All-SEC team.

Llamas landed on the second team for the second straight year, putting her in rare company. Only four other Rebels have earned multiple All-SEC selections in their careers: Kylan Becker, RT Cantillo, Lauren Grill and Fine.

George has been the headliner all spring. The Leander, Texas native is hitting .385 with 21 home runs, 58 RBI, nine doubles and 27 walks.

She set single-season program records for home runs, RBI and total bases, and she’s one of only two freshmen in the SEC with 20 or more home runs. Her production hasn’t slowed in the postseason either, including two key RBI in the Rebels’ second-round win over No. 5 Tennessee.

Llamas has followed up her breakout freshman year with another strong season at the plate, posting a career-high 70 hits and a .374 average. She’s added nine home runs, seven doubles and 39 RBI, and her 70 hits rank sixth in single-season program history.

She’s also been one of the SEC’s steadiest defenders, holding a .996 fielding percentage with 434 putouts, the fourth-highest single-season total in school history. She already sits inside the top 10 all time at Ole Miss in both fielding percentage and putouts.

Ole Miss now turns its attention to Selection Sunday. The NCAA Tournament field will be revealed at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

2026 SEC Softball Awards

Player of the Year: Katie Stewart, Texas

Katie Stewart, Texas Pitcher of the Year: Jocelyn Briski, Alabama

Jocelyn Briski, Alabama Newcomer of the Year: Alyssa Faircloth, Mississippi State

Alyssa Faircloth, Mississippi State Freshman of the Year: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

Kendall Wells, Oklahoma Coach of the Year: Patrick Murphy, Alabama

SEC All-Defensive Team

Pitcher: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Catcher: Reese Atwood, Texas

First Base: Abby Hay, Missouri

Second Base: Gabi Comia, Florida

Shortstop: Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma

Third Base: Ella McDowell, Arkansas

Left Field: Dakota Kennedy, Arkansas

Center Field: Reagan Johnson, Arkansas

Right Field: Ella Parker, Oklahoma

All-SEC First Team

Jocelyn Briski, Alabama

Brooke Wells, Alabama

Robyn Herron, Arkansas

Dakota Kennedy, Arkansas

Jocelyn Erickson, Florida

Keagan Rothrock, Florida

Taylor Shumaker, Florida

Townsen Thomas, Florida

Jaydyn Goodwin, Georgia

Sarah Gordon, Georgia

Kylee Edwards, LSU

Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma

Kai Minor, Oklahoma

Ella Parker, Oklahoma

Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

Jori Heard, South Carolina

Alannah Leach, Tennessee

Sage Mardjetko, Tennessee

Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Kayden Henry, Texas

Teagan Kavan, Texas

Viviana Martinez, Texas

Katie Stewart, Texas

Mya Perez, Texas A&M

Kennedy Powell, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team