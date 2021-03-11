Thursday, March 11, 2021
Stationery Store Opens Pop-Up Shop on the Square

By: Ava Johnson

Photo by Elizabeth Stephenson / EJ Media

Fresh Ink, a Jackson-based stationery store, opened its first-ever pop-up location on the Square on Friday, Feb. 12. 

The award-winning stationery shop is tucked away at a prime location on the square — 1107 Van Buren Ave, directly across the street from Hemline. The store is steps away from Square Books, Bottletree Bakery, City Grocery and South Depot Taco. 

“With several open spaces on that side of the street, a little research yielded the spot that would become just the right size for us to build our little jewel box,” Owner Elizabeth Perry Upchurch said. 

The location was a turn-key spot with exposed brick, shiplap, lighting, tall ceilings and great big windows, according to Upchurch. The compact space is filled with artisan greeting cards, unique wrapping paper papers, pens, and delightful candles. 

“So much love and creativity goes into each of the [greeting cards] we select and they represent small and large independent businesses all over the country,” Upchurch said. “The assortment is constantly evolving.” 

Photo by Elizabeth Stephenson / EJ Media

Upchurch, who is a Corinth, Mississippi, native, graduated from the Ole Miss business school in 1997. With family located in both Corinth and Memphis, Upchurch thought Oxford seemed like a great spot to test out a second Fresh Ink location. 

Photo by Elizabeth Stephenson/ EJ Media

Oxford also offered connections for recruiting staff members, as a few of the collegiate staff members had previously worked in the Jackson store. 

According to Upchurch, a client recently told a store associate while checking out, “I would buy any amount it took for Fresh Ink to stay permanently.” Upchurch said that it’s customer responses like these that continue to inspire her. 

While the current lease for the store is only four months long, there is an interest in making the store more permanent if the positive response from the community continues. “It has been so delightful!” Upchurch said. “Every day is getting better and better and there is nothing we would change.”

Latest articles