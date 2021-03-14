Ole Miss Selected as a No. 1 Seed in the NIT

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels were selected as a No. 1 seed in the NIT Tournament on Sunday night.

Ole Miss was also selected as one of the four teams to replace a team in the NCAA Tournament that might be affected by COVID. The Rebels would find out by Tuesday if they get moved to the NCAA Tournament.

This season, the NIT field of 16-teams will be played in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Ole Miss enters the tournament with a 16-11 overall record and will take the court against the No. 4 seed Louisiana Tech.

The Rebels are coming off a loss to the LSU Tigers 76-73 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday. Down the stretch, Ole Miss finished by winning 8-of-11.

In the quarterfinals, the winner will play the winner of the No. 2 seed Saint Mary’s and No. 3 seed Western Kentucky.



The Rebels and Louisiana Tech will tipoff on Friday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.