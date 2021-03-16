Tuesday, March 16, 2021
SportsBasketball

Coach Yo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has tested positive for COVID-19. Per CDC guidelines, Coach Yo is isolating at home and will miss at least the first few games of the upcoming WNIT.

“It is with great regret that I have to announce that this past weekend I tested positive for COVID-19,” McPhee-McCuin said. “My coaches and players are primed and ready to play, and it is my hope that I can rejoin them once I complete my protocol. Let’s continue to support our young women as we are blessed to compete in the postseason!”

Ole Miss (11-11) is scheduled to open the WNIT against Samford (14-9) this Friday (March 19) as part of the Memphis Regional at Collierville High School. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT, and the game will air live on the subscription service FloHoops.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Latest articles