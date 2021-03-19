Ole Miss Softball Takes Winning Streak to Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss softball will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend in a three-game series tilt.

Ole Miss ( 18-7, 3-0 SEC) is coming off of their first sweep of in-state rival Mississippi State in Oxford to start conference action.

“Every game is pretty high intensity and valuable,” head coach Jamie Trachsel said. “To win the series then finish that off and get three wins in conference play. When you can take three especially at home can be really valuable.”

Trachsel had senior hurler Ana Borgen named SEC Pitcher of the Week by the league after her performance in the circle. Borgen is in the midst of a streak of 35-consecutive scoreless innings.

“Big-time performance with great composure committed to the game plan that we have with all the pitchers,” Trachsel said.

Arkansas (20–2, 3-0 SEC) opened up conference play after sweeping No. 20 South Carolina on the road.

At the plate, the Hogs are led by Braxton Burnside who has mashed 15 of Arkansas’ 53 home runs, which ranks first in the conference and second in the nation. Through the first 23 games, the infielder is batting .410 with 32 hits and 34 RBI.

Fellow infielder Danielle Gibson is another threat in the Razorback lineup. The redshirt junior leads the team with a .414 average and 36 hits this season.

In the circle, the Hogs are led by two of the SEC’s top arms in Mary Haff and Autumn Storms. Haff is 12-2 on the season so far with a 0.95 ERA. She has 101 strikeouts through 88.0 innings pitched and is allowing opposing batters to hit just .173. Storms in 2-0 in five appearances on the year.