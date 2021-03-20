Ole Miss Advances to Second Round of WNIT

By Adam Brown

Shakira Austin finished the night with 23 points in the win over Samford. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s basketball defeated Samford 64-45 in the first round of the Women’s NIT on Friday night.

“I’m so proud of how our girls came out,” said acting head coach Armintie Herrington, who was filling in for head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin following her positive COVID-19 test earlier this week. “With so much adversity and everything going on, they came out focused and played together and connected.”

Ole Miss (12-11) was led by Shakira Austin with 23 points and 12 rebounds in 24 minutes of action. It was Austin’s 25 double-double of her career.

“Very important to get the starters out in the third quarter (with playing possibly three games in four days),” Herrington said. “The next couple of games before we go home for a break. Thats why we have a deep bench. That is what is going to help us in the long run.”

Along with a strong performance on offense by the Rebels their staple of defense kept Samford out of getting into the game.

In the first two quarters, Ole Miss held Samford to only 17 points.

Ole Miss opened the contest up in the second quarter as they went on a 12-0 run that ballooned to a 22-6 run to close the first half.

Going into halftime, Ole Miss was up 38-17. Austin had 17 of her 23 points before the break.

Donnetta Johnson added 10 points in the win.

Samford made a run in the final period as they scored 18 points against the Rebels.

“The fourth quarter we struggled, gave up 18 points,” Herrington said. “We have a goal with each quarter how much we want to hold our opponent, so that quarter we didn’t do well.”

The Rebels return to action on Saturday night as they face Tulane in the second round. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on FloSports.