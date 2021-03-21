Sunday, March 21, 2021
SportsBasketball

Ole Miss Advances to the Regional Final of the WNIT

0
294

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Shakira Austin making a basket against Tulane in the 72-61 win. Photo courtesy of Petre Thomas / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s basketball advances to the Regional final of the WNIT after a 72-61 win over the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday night.

Ole Miss (13-11) was led by junior Shakira Austin with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Her teammate Donnetta Johnson added 15 points of her own.

The Rebels shot 83.3 percent from the free-throw line. Austin went 14-for-17 from the stripe.

“I’ve always had a good free-throw shot,” Austin said. “It’s been about keeping it consistent. This year has been one of my best free-throw percentage shootings of my career.”

Tulane led most of the game and kept the Rebels down in the first half.

“We were not playing controlled, settled basketball in the first half,” said acting head coach Shay Robinson who was filling in for head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin following her positive COVID-19 test earlier this week. “We just got back to our identity and intensity in the second half. I am so proud of the girls coming together as a team and pulled out a tough game.”

According to Robinson, Ole Miss was playing a little out of sync early in the contest.

“We were kinda playing on our heels and not controlling it,” Robinson said.

The Green Wave was led on the court by Jerkaila Jordan with 21 points along with Arsula Clark adding 18 points.

In the fourth quarter, the Rebels cut down on the number of turnovers with only seven in the final 10 minutes of action to play Ole Miss style of basketball.

“Do not settle attack the rim and D up,” Robinson said. “They came together as a collective unit and got committed to one another and how we play.”

The Rebels will now take on Colorado on Monday night in the Regional final with the winner advancing to the Women’s NIT Final Four. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on FloSports.

Previous articleNo. 4 Ole Miss Claims Series Over Auburn

RELATED ARTICLES

Baseball

No. 4 Ole Miss Claims Series Over Auburn

Adam Brown -
No. 4 Ole Miss takes the SEC Conference opening series from the Auburn Tigers with a 6-5 win on Saturday. Ole Miss’ (15-4, 2-0 SEC)...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Falls to Louisiana Tech in NIT

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss basketball fell to Louisiana Tech 70-61 on Friday night in the NIT. Ole Miss (16-12) only had eight scholarship players against the Bulldogs....
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Advances to Second Round of WNIT

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss women's basketball defeated Samford 64-45 in the first round of the Women’s NIT on Friday night. “I’m so proud of how our girls...
Read more
Baseball

No. 4 Ole Miss Opens Conference Action Defeating Auburn in Series Opener

Adam Brown -
No. 4 Ole Miss opens SEC conference baseball action with a 1-0 win over the Auburn Tigers on Friday night. Calvin Harris  pinched hit in...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles