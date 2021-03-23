Tuesday, March 23, 2021
SportsSoftball

Ole Miss Softball Hosts Southern Miss

Ole Miss Softball’s game against in-state rival Southern Miss has been moved to the Ole Miss Softball Complex due to inclement weather forecasted in the Hattiesburg area.

Ole Miss and the Golden Eagles will square off at 5 p.m. on SEC Network+.

As a reminder of the updated attendance policy at the Ole Miss Softball Complex, after player guest lists have been received from both the home and visiting teams, priority admission will be offered to a select group of supporters through the Ole Miss Softball Diamond Club. Once those RSVPs are secured, all remaining spots will be offered to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the gates.

Current members of the Diamond Club (formerly the Dugout Club) that meet the criteria will receive an email with details on attending games. Fans interested in the Diamond Club may join here.

Fans are required to wear a face covering upon entry into the facility, while in transit around the stadiums and may only remove them when at their seat. All other previously announced COVID-19 safety measures remain in place.

Staff report

Latest articles