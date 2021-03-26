Saturday, March 27, 2021
Shop the Oxford Square’s Freshest Soaps

By Caroline Helms/Journalism Student

Photo by Caroline Helms.

Buff City Soap, located in Germantown and Collierville, Tennessee, recently opened a sister store in October of 2020 in Oxford. Since then, the business has blossomed, creating a unique place to buy hand-made bath products.

It now resides in the heart of Oxford on the Square. The store offers a wide range of bath products, and also recently began selling laundry products. Manager Grayson Brasell says soap bars and bath bombs, which contain fresh ingredients, remain favorites among customers.

“We’re plant-based, so anybody and everybody can basically come in and get a bar of soap that’ll fit them and their needs,” Brasell said.

With the beginning of spring, seasonal soaps have arrived at the store. Some featured scents include “champagne bubbles” and “gobstopper”.

“Each season, Buff City sends us pre-approved scents and we make those for the store, and then we’re also allowed creativity to make our own scents,” Brasell said.

Video courtesy of Caroline Helms.

Soapmaker Mary Catherine Brennan spends three to four days per week creating soaps and bath bombs. Other products, such as shower fizzes, bath scrubs and shaving products are made on an as-needed basis.

“I usually make 18 to 21 molds a day, and then between those molds I get 15 bars out of them,” Brennan said.

Overall, Buff City Soap Oxford has created a place where Oxford residents can buy plant-based, simple ingredient products that will have customers ready for any season.

