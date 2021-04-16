Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Adds Four New Players

Ole Miss women’s basketball is coming off an incredible run in the WNIT as the runners up to end the 2020-21 season. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced the addition of four new players to the squad on Wednesday.

Ole Miss will have three transfers Angel Baker (Wright State), Lashonda Monk (ECU) and Destiny Salary (Tennessee). Joining them will be freshman Jaiyah Harris Smith (Miami, Fla./Norland High School).

“As a staff, it was important to fill the needs of the program that we felt was necessary,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We truly believe we’ve got toughness, skill, talent and experience added on our young roster. We also believe that they complement our team and will continue to raise the level of competition with our group. I believe the SEC is the most talented and competitive league in the country. In order for us to continue this climb, we have to have talent and a certain mindset. Ole Miss women’s basketball has gotten better this offseason, and we cannot wait to get in the gym with them all this summer and prepare to take things up a notch next season.”

The Rebels will return nine players that saw action last season – headlined by Honorable Mention All-American Shakira Austin, SEC Freshman of the Year Madison Scott and SEC All-Freshman honoree Snudda Collins.

