Ole Miss Softball Welcomes UT Martin

Ole Miss softball returns to action on Wednesday as they step out of conference action to take the diamond against the UT Martin Skyhawks. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (28-15, 10-8 SEC) is coming off of a series victory over the Texas A&M Aggies over the weekend. The Rebels took the first two games in College Station.

Jessica Puk recorded a pair of sacrifice flies in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Aggies, moving into a tie for second-most in the nation with six on the season.

The series win over the Aggies moved Ole Miss to fifth in the conference.

Coach Jamie Trachsel’s club is 18-2 at games played at the Ole Miss Softball Complex and has outscored opponents 101-33.

UT Martin enters the midweek contest with a 22-12 record on the year. The Skyhawks are coming off a series win over Morehead State and have won three of their last four.

As a team, the Skyhawks are batting a solid .329 with five players hitting over the .350 mark. Shyanne Sheffield leads the pack with a .389 average, while Kaci Fuller ranks first on the team with 46 hits. Kaitlyn Kelley packs the power into the UT Martin lineup. The sophomore has 22 extra-base hits on the season, 14 of which have left the ballpark, and she’s driven in a team-high 41 runs.

Alexis Groet leads UT Martin in the circle. She boasts a 10-3 record with a 1.37 ERA through 82.0 innings. Erin Gallagher has also been sharp on the rubber. She has struck out 64 batters in only 66.0 innings pitched.

These two programs have stepped in between the chalk to face one another for the 12th all-time meeting. Ole Miss has won six straight wins over UT Martin.