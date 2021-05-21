Ole Miss Hoops Headed to 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

The Ole Miss men’s basketball will take part in the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., on Nov. 18, 19 and 21.

Ole Miss will join Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, St. Bonaventure, Temple and West Virginia for this regular season tournament.

“We are excited to join another outstanding field at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “Full of future NCAA Tournament teams, it’s always been one of the premier MTEs (multiple-team events) in college basketball.”



The Rebels have advanced to the championship games of both regular-season tournaments under Davis. Ole Miss was a finalist in the 2018 Emerald Coast Classic as well as the 2019 NIT Tip-Off with victories over Baylor and Penn State, respectively. The Rebels were set to play in the 2020 Cayman Islands Classic before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ole Miss is no stranger to the Charleston Classic, having participated in the 2015 tournament and going 1-2 over the trio of contests.

Staff Report