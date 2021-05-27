Summer Sunset Series Returns This June to the Grove

Sundays in June at 6 p.m., free concerts will be hosted at the Grove stage during the Summer Sunset Series. Photo via Ole Miss News

This June, the annual Summer Sunset Series returns to its original home on the Grove stage on the University of Mississippi campus.

Each Sunday in June, starting at 6 p.m., locals and visitors alike can bring a blanket or lawn chair and set up their own picnic while listening to live music.

The series will kick off on June 6 with musical guest Soul Tones sponsored by the

Yoknapatawpha Arts Council. The Soul Tones is an Oxford-based party band made up of musicians with decades of experience. Their musical repertoire has influences from New

Orleans jazz, Memphis soul, Nashville country, St. Louis rhythm and blues, as well as Muscle Shoals rock and roll.

On June 13, the series will feature James “Super Chikan” Johnson, sponsored by the

University of Mississippi Center for the Study of Southern Culture. “Super Chikan” is an

American blues musician based out of Clarksdale.

On June 20, Blackwater Trio will take the stage sponsored by the University of Mississippi Museum. Blackwater Trio is a three-piece band that delivers American, folk and rock band music featuring members Seth Stroud, Walt Busby and Alice Hasen.

The final performance of the Summer Sunset Series will be the live Thacker Mountain Radio Show on June 27, sponsored by the Ford Center for Performing Arts and the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Thacker Mountain Radio is normally performed and recorded live at Off Square Books and has become a beloved Oxford staple.

Summer Sunset Series is a community event made possible through a collaboration of Visit Oxford, Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, the Center for the Study of Southern Culture, the University of Mississippi Museum, the Ford Center for Performing Arts, the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and the Mississippi Arts Commission.

For more information, go to visitoxfordms.com.

Staff report