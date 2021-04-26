“Tunes Around Town” Bringing Live Music Back to Oxford

Tunes Around Town is bringing back live music to the Oxford community on Saturdays from 5-7 p.m. The event debuted last year during the pandemic to allow musicians to play in safe settings.

Visit Oxford is hosting the event along with the Chamber of Commerce, and the theYoknapatawpha Arts Council. The music will play in four locations that are all within walking distance of each other.

Kinney Ferris, executive director of Visit Oxford, says the event grabs the attention of people that are looking for entertainment. It also gives musicians an opportunity to start playing live music again despite Covid-19 putting restrictions on the size of crowds.

Ferris said the height of the pandemic was difficult, “They didn’t have any opportunity to play many gigs at all, if any.”

The events will continue on several Saturdays throughout the summertime with the next jam session set for May 1. A majority of the events will feature acoustic musicians; however, you can expect to see jazz, blues, and Americana-styled music.

“If you could go to one of the four locations or all four the locations in the two hours period, you could really hear some different types of music,” said Ferris.

Student musician Arnie Coritana has found music to be therapeutic when dealing with quarantine this past year. He says playing or listening to music can be beneficial during these tough times.

“Any time, I’m stressed out you know I just play something that’s satisfying to me rather than doing something irrational,” said Coritana.

If you are looking for more information on Tunes Around Town, you can go to the Visit Oxford website or call 662-232-2477.