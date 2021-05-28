OMS Students Reel In 4th Place at Mississippi Junior Bass Tournament

Oxford Middle School students, Kyle Bennett, left, and Rivers Robertson, placed fourth in the Mississippi State Jr. Bass Federation Tournament held in Columbus on May 23. Photo via the OSD.

Oxford Middle School students Kyle Bennett and Rivers Robertson placed fourth in the Mississippi State Jr. Bass Federation Tournament held in Columbus on May 23.

The eighth-grade duo also came in sixth place at the Mississippi State High School Tournament which was held at Bay Springs Marina on May 8.

Kyle and Rivers will participate in the open bracket of the 12th Annual High School Championship/National Bass Tournament at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, on June 30-July 3.

The TBF Junior Angler Program was started by the state federation in 1994 and has grown into a nationwide program. All TBF Junior events are two-person team tournaments.

The competitive branch of this program allows the anglers to attend their sanctioned Junior State events and attempt to qualify for the annual TBF Junior World Championship out of their own boat with their own boat captain for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes.

Junior anglers fish in local clubs and state tournaments and participate in fundraising and conservation projects.

Courtesy of the OSD