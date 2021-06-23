Ole Miss Men’s Hoops to Host Kansas State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will play host this season to the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Rebels and the Wildcats will take the court inside The Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Jan. 29, 2022.

This will be the third matchup between Ole Miss and Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Wildcats protected their home floor in the first challenge meeting, 61-58 (Dec. 5, 2013). Two seasons later, K-State invaded Oxford and escaped with a 69-64 victory (Jan. 30, 2016).

Overall, the Rebels hold a 3-2 advantage against the Wildcats with all five matchups occurring in the 21st century. Ole Miss won the first three meetings, starting with a 60-46 victory during the Rebels’ run to the Sweet Sixteen (Dec. 5, 2001). The following season, Ole Miss went to Manhattan, Kansas, and claimed a narrow 67-65 win (Nov. 24, 2001). In the semifinals of the 2009 O’Reilly Auto Parts Puerto Rico Tip-Off (Nov. 20, 2009), the Rebels advanced to the championship game with a 86-74 victory over Kansas State.

All 10 of the Big 12’s teams and 10 of the SEC’s 14-member institutions will participate in this season’s event. Each of the 10 SEC teams that participate in the 2022 Challenge will be a part of the 2023 event.

The SEC won the 2021 Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge by winning five of the nine games played. The SEC holds a 25-24 advantage over the last five years of the event.

All start times and the network will be announced later.

Staff Report