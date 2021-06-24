From Belly Dancing to Soccer, Sign Up for Summer and Fall Activities

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The summer is upon us and fall is right around the corner. The Oxford Park Commission is currently in the process of signing people up for fun activities around town.

The youth fall soccer and adult 3-on-3 basketball registration deadline is Sunday, June 27. A quick start tennis program taught by Ashley Freeman will be July 5.

If you’re looking to pick up the tennis racket and enjoy the courts around Oxford, the park commission is offering adult tennis and doubles with coach Ryan Mounce.

There is only one session of adult tennis remaining, and it will be July 8. The cost is $125. The doubles clinic will run from July 6-8 from 10-11:30 each morning.

Rounding out the summer, mTrade Park will have its adult kickball season return on July 6. Teams can sign up now, and the cost is $125 per team.

The park commission will offer belly dancing class in July, which gets underway on July 6, as well as a beginner sewing class that costs $75.

On Monday, the park commission begins registration for youth fall baseball and softball. It is the first time that OPC is offering fall softball to the community. The cost for both will be $40 to participate.