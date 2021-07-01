Ole Miss Basketball Season Tickets Now on Sale

Ole Miss fans can now purchase season tickets for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. With The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss returning to full capacity, Rebel fans can reserve their seats for the upcoming season.

The men’s home non-conference schedule is set, featuring nine games to go along with nine SEC games announced at a later date. The women’s home schedule is still being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can purchase season tickets at OleMissTix.com or by calling 662-915-7167.

Entering the fourth season under Kermit Davis, Ole Miss returns a strong group of veterans to go along with several promising newcomers. Jarkel Joiner, the hometown Rebel, returns for his senior campaign after averaging 12.0 ppg as a junior. Luis Rodriguez, the team’s leader in rebounds and steals a season ago, is back as well. New faces include Jackson, Mississippi natives Jaemyn Brakefield and Daeshun Ruffin. Brakefield returns to his home state after spending his freshman season at Duke, while Ruffin makes the jump to college as the first McDonald’s All-American to sign with Ole Miss out of high school. The 2021-22 Rebels look to build off of last season in which they defeated a pair of top-10 teams, were on the cusp of making the NCAA Tournament and claimed a No. 1 seed in the NIT.

Ole Miss women’s basketball, meanwhile, is coming off a historic postseason run last year, and the Rebels will return a star-studded roster in 2021-22 for head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s fourth season. Leading that charge will be Shakira Austin, who dominated in her first season at Ole Miss, winning the C Spire Gillom Trophy while also earning Honorable Mention All-America, First-Team All-SEC, and was named a member of the Lisa Leslie Top-10 list. Austin will be joined by the likes of reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, Madison Scott, and SEC All-Freshman member, Snudda Collins, as well as stalwarts Donnetta Johnson and Mimi Reid while they are joined this year by highly-touted newcomers like Angel Baker and Lashonda Monk. Ole Miss went 15-12 overall in 2020-21, which included three top-25 wins, the Rebels’ first trip to the SEC Quarterfinal since 2010, and the furthest postseason run in program history that ended up with an appearance in the WNIT title game.