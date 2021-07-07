Ole Miss Women’s Golf had Four Members Honored WGCA All-American Scholars

Four Ole Miss women golfers were honored by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar announced by the organization on Tuesday.

Ellen Hume, Andrea Lignell, Kennedy Swann and Chiara Tamburlini all earned the prestigious accolade.



The four Rebel golfers were among a total of 1,432 collegiate golfers who received the honor across each of the three divisions. With some of the most stringent academic guidelines in college athletics, each member of the team has a minimum 3.50-grade point average and must have played in 50 percent of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds.



This makes 17 selections in five years for head coach Kory Henkes’ Rebels. It marks the second straight year Hume, Lignell, Swann and Tamburlini all earned academic All-America honors.



Swann finished her Rebel career as a national champion and earned honorable mention All-America honors. The Austin, Texas, native tallied a perfect 4.0 GPA on her way to graduating with a master’s of business administration degree.



Tamburlini, an economics major, has a perfect 4.0 over her two years at Ole Miss, while Lignell registered a 3.68 GPA in the spring.



While it’s the first year for Hume to earn WGCA academic honors as a Rebel, she also received the honor during the 2019-20 season while at Charleston Southern. Hume, an exercise science major, posted a 3.81 GPA during her first year at Ole Miss.

Staff Report