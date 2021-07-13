Jackson Suber Earns All-American Honors

Ole Miss men’s golfer Jackson Suber became the 11th All-American in program history as he was named PING All-American Honorable Mention by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) Monday afternoon. A two-time medalist this past season, Suber added to his list of postseason honors that included First Team All-SEC and PING Southeast All-Region.



Suber’s strong 2020-21 campaign led to his most decorated season as a Rebel. The Tampa, Florida, native placed in the top 10 in four of nine tournaments while recording a team-best 71.70 stroke average. He earned medalist honors at two of those tournaments, the first two wins of his Ole Miss career, becoming the ninth Rebel in school history with multiple wins in one season and the first since Braden Thornberry in 2018. He also became the first All-American since Thornberry earned the honors.



Suber ended the fall with co-medalist honors at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate (Nov. 8-10). His three-round total of 198 (67-65-66) tied Thornberry for the lowest 54-hole score in program history. Getting the spring season underway, Suber won the LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28) to secure back-to-back victories and SEC Golfer of the Week honors.



An eighth-place finish at the General Hackler Championship (March 14-16) was followed by a fourth-place showing at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship (March 26-28), giving Suber his fourth consecutive top 10 and 11th of his career. While at Old Waverly, he fired a career-low 63 (-9) to set a new tournament record.



Playing a difficult course and facing some of the top golfers in the country, Suber placed 15th in the Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham (April 5-7) and paced the field in par 5 scoring. At the SEC Championship (April 21-23), he finished strong with a final round 65 (-5). It was Suber’s seventh round in the 60s throughout the season, including the third round of 65-or-better. After leading the Rebels to their fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance, Suber paced the postseason field with a pair of eagles at Karsten Creek Golf Club (May 17-18).

