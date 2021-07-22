Kendricks Invites Community to Final Practice Before Tokyo

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Oxford native and Olympian Sam Kendricks will head off to the Tokyo games this weekend, and before him leaving he is inviting the community to come out and watch his final pole volt practice.

Kendricks will be at the Oxford Chargers football field at 7 p.m. tonight.

On social media, Kendricks invited fans to come out to Bobby Holcomb Field on the campus of Oxford Middle School to cheer him on. Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill tweeted out the message.

Kendricks said he was amazed by the outpouring of support at a recent parade held for him and fellow Olympian Shelby McEwen in the video.

Oxford Olympian Sam Kendricks will be heading to Tokyo this weekend. He will be doing his final preparations this week and he is inviting the community to come watch his final practice this Thursday at 7:00 pm at Bobby Holcombe Field. Come out and cheer Sam on to Olympic gold 🏅 pic.twitter.com/aigVhTPDTm — Robyn Tannehill (@RobynTannehill) July 20, 2021

Kendricks is headed back to his second consecutive Summer Olympics after his 2016 showing in Beijing when he won a bronze medal.