Kendricks Invites Community to Final Practice Before Tokyo

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com
Oxford native and Olympian Sam Kendricks will head off to the Tokyo games this weekend, and before him leaving he is inviting the community to come out and watch his final pole volt practice.
Kendricks will be at the Oxford Chargers football field at 7 p.m. tonight.
On social media, Kendricks invited fans to come out to Bobby Holcomb Field on the campus of Oxford Middle School to cheer him on. Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill tweeted out the message.
Kendricks said he was amazed by the outpouring of support at a recent parade held for him and fellow Olympian Shelby McEwen in the video.
Kendricks is headed back to his second consecutive Summer Olympics after his 2016 showing in Beijing when he won a bronze medal.