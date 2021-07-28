Olympic Watch Party at Lamar Yard

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Oxford native and Olympian pole vaulter Sam Kendricks will take his first jumps in the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night in the qualifying rounds.

The Oxford community is welcome to come out to Lamar Yard for the Watch Party.

Kendricks will jump at 7:40 p.m.

Before him leaving for the games, Kendricks invited fans to come out to Bobby Holcomb Field and take part in his final practice to cheer him on after the support that was shown at the parade to Shelby McEwen and him.



This year, the community of Oxford has two competitors in the games as McEwen is competing in the high jump on July 29 at 7 p.m. A replay of his jump will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.