Sam Kendricks Out of Olympics Due to Positive COVID Test

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com



Oxford native and Olympic pole vaulter Sam Kendricks has tested positive for COVID-19 right before competing in his second straight Olympic Games.

“We are saddened to confirm that Sam has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020,” USOPC News said in a tweet. “In alignment with local rules and protocols, he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by USATF and USOPC staff.”

Kendricks was set to take to the air on Friday night at 7:40 p.m. in the qualifying round.

In 2016, Kendricks won a bronze medal in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

