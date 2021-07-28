Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Sam Kendricks Out of Olympics Due to Positive COVID Test

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Oxford native and Olympic pole vaulter Sam Kendricks has tested positive for COVID-19 right before competing in his second straight Olympic Games. 

“We are saddened to confirm that Sam has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020,” USOPC News said in a tweet.  “In alignment with local rules and protocols, he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by USATF and USOPC staff.”

Kendricks was set to take to the air on Friday night at 7:40 p.m. in the qualifying round. 

In 2016, Kendricks won a bronze medal in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. 

