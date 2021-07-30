Ole Miss Men’s Hoops SEC Schedule Released

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis and his squad learned its Southeastern Conference 2021-22 slate on Wednesday as the league office announced matchups for all 14 schools.

This season, the Rebels will take the court and tip the ball off in 18 conference games. Ole Miss will face Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Missouri and Texas A&M in a home-and-home series. The Rebels also host Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt in The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Other road games include matchups at Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Tennessee.

Ole Miss Basketball SEC Opponents (2021-22 Season)

Home Games

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Road Games

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Times and dates for these contest will be announced later. Season tickets are on sale now.

Ole Miss will open the 2021-22 season on November 9, at home as they play host to New Orleans.

Staff Report