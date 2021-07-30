Goodbye Big 12, Hello SEC! Texas and Oklahoma Boost League to 16

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference announced on Friday that the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will become members effective July 1, 2025, and begin competition in all sports in the 2025-26 academic year.

Oklahoma and Texas board of regents voted unanimously to formally accept the invitation to the SEC, which ultimately ends their connection to the Big 12.

The additions of Oklahoma and Texas will bring the SEC to 16 members in the league.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on the addition of the Longhorns and the Sooners.

“This is an important moment for the long-term future of the Southeastern Conference and our member universities,” Sankey said. “Oklahoma and Texas are outstanding academic institutions with two strong athletics programs, which will add to the SEC’s national prominence.

Sankey expects the new members to enhance “the already rich academic, athletic and cultural legacies that have been cultivated throughout the years by our existing 14 members. We look forward to the Sooners and Longhorns competing in our conference.”