Ole Miss Safety Jonathan Haynes Enters the Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss DB Jonathan Haynes announced on Monday that he was going to enter the transfer portal and leave the program.

Haynes is leaving the Rebels just prior to the team starting fall camp for the 2021 season.

Last season, Haynes started every game including the 26-20 win over No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl. In 2019, he started in 10-games for Ole Miss.

Last season, the Benoit, Miss. native, was tied for the lead among DB’s in the Landshark defense with two hurries against the quarterback. He also had one interception five tackles and a shared TFL at Arkansas. In his first season in Oxford 2019, Haynes played in 11 games with 10 starts at strong safety and finished fourth on the team with a total of 55 tackles.

During his tenure at Ole Miss, Haynes had 86 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended.

Ole Miss opens the 2021 season on September 6, against the Louisville Cardinals at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.