Ole Miss Recruiting Weekend Could Matter Beyond Two New Commitments

Ole Miss picked up a pair of important commitments over the weekend, but the bigger story might be who else was in town.

Four-star corner Taelyn Mayo and three-star safety Mason Moore both jumped on board during what was, reportedly, a dinner at Tico’s Steakhouse.

That’s a strong start to the month. But the real weight of the weekend came from the offensive linemen walking around Oxford.

Five-star Albert Simien and four-star Caden Moss spent a lot of time together on their unofficial visits, and that pairing alone tells you how Ole Miss is aiming its recruiting board.

Moss isn’t just another in-state name. He’s the No. 1 player in Mississippi, a top three interior lineman nationally, and one of the most physically ready prospects in the 2027 class.

OMSpirit’s Zach Berry has already said he believes Moss ends up at Ole Miss, and nothing about this weekend pushed against that idea.

Simien is the tougher pull. He’s the No. 10 overall recruit in the country, and he doesn’t have an official visit scheduled with Ole Miss. Until that changes, it’s hard to picture him signing with the Rebels. Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong reported Monday that Texas A&M and Notre Dame are out front, with LSU trying to wedge its way in.

And Ole Miss is trying to wedge its way in too.

The Rebels are in the conversation because of Frank Wilson. When Wilson gets involved with a Louisiana prospect, doors tend to open. Simien plays at Sam Houston in Lake Charles, and he’s listening. That alone keeps Ole Miss in the frame.

The Rebels already have momentum in the secondary for 2027. If they can lock down Moss and stay in the ring with Simien, this weekend will look less like a blip and more like the start of something.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class