Ole Miss’ Matt Corral Named to Manning Award Watch List

Ole Miss junior quarterback Matt Corral was named to the watch list Thursday for the 2021 Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl and presented annually to the top quarterback in college football.



The Manning Watch List includes 32 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2021 season. The winner will be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls. Corral is one of three quarterbacks from the Southeastern Conference named to the list.



Corral, a finalist for the Manning Award last season, passed for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2020, while completing over 70 percent of his passes.



Corral, a preseason All-America selection, became just the fourth SEC player ever to finish as NCAA leader in total offense per game (384.9) last season, joining Pat Sullivan (1970), Rex Grossman (2001) and Johnny Manziel (2012).



The Ventura, California, native finished No. 5 in the FBS in passing yards per game (333.7), No. 7 in passing TDs (29), No. 9 in passing efficiency (177.6) and No. 11 in passing yards per completion (14.5).



The junior signal-caller is the returning SEC leader in eight separate categories. He also led the SEC with eight completions of 40 yards or more.



Finalists will be selected prior to the postseason and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

