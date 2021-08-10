WV Market to Recognize Teachers, Back-to-School Time

The Water Valley Magnolia Square Farmers Market will be held this Saturday at 8 a.m. File photo

More than 50 vendors will be on hand at this week’s Water Valley Magnolia Square Farmers Market that will honor teachers with a Back to School theme.

Other than fresh produce, arts and crafts and cottage industry goods, the market will have bounce houses and face painting for kids by the Water Valley High School and Junior High cheerleaders.

The market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday under the big magnolia tree on Main Street.

Water Valley Main Street Association president Joe York will sacrifice himself inside a dunk tank.

School Supplies for Scholars will be giving away a backpack of school supplies for eight teacher’s classrooms. There will be a random drawing for each of the eight school buildings in Water Valley and Coffeeville School districts.

There will be a school supply drive where a dropbox will be available for donations. There will be an antique car show in the Casey Jones Museum parking lot and an antique tractor displayed around the market area.

Live music will be performed by Dalton Burney and Water Valley Arts Council’s Imagination Station booth will be painting sugar skulls.

“We will be feeding the Water Valley and Coffeeville School District’s Teachers and Teacher’s Assistants in the parking lot of the Casey Jones Museum,” said Market Director Cinnamon Foster. “A huge thank you goes out to all of our sponsors.”

Sponsors include Community Champion Level: Mechanics Insurance, Cinnamed Medical Clinic, Fetcht Delivery, NextHome Choice Real Estate, Joe and Kathryn York Garden Growers Level: The Simmons House, Turnage Drug Store, Williamson Family Farms, South Main Boutique Sweet Pea Level sponsors: The B.T.C. Old Fashioned Grocery, Thomas Reynolds, State Representative, Fountain Square and Sonic Drive-In. Friends of the Market sponsor: Oak Hill Stables. Bingo Sponsors: The Trusty Diner, El Charrito, Tortuga Forge and Blade Works, Hometown Pizza, Sonic Drive-In, Ann King, The B.T.C. Old Fashioned Grocery and Rave Coffee House.

Staff report