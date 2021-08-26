Former Ole Miss Golfer Advances in LPGA Q-School

Former Ole Miss women’s golfer Kennedy Swann moved one step closer to her dream of playing on the LPGA Tour over the weekend.



Swann competed in the first stage of LPGA Tour Q-School in California and finished tied for 16th at 7-under par. The Austin, Texas, native used a final round 67 to move up 21 spots and secure her spot in LPGA Q-School Stage II.



The top 95 players advanced to the second stage of qualifying school, which will take place Oct. 21-24 at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida. Swann attained partial status on the Symetra Tour for the 2022 season by advancing.



Swann finished the 2020-21 season with a stroke average of 72.68 after participating in every tournament for the national champions. She tied for second on the team with seven top 20 finishes last season, including a co-medalist showing at the prestigious East Lake Cup in October.



Swann, who used her fifth-year of eligibility to return and pursue her MBA, finished the season No. 27 in Golfweek’s collegiate individual rankings. She was Ole Miss’ selection to earn an exemption into the Marathon LPGA Classic.



She finished a perfect 3-0 during match play at the NCAA Championship, including a 2&1 win over the No. 4 collegiate player in the country, Maja Stark.

