Funeral Services set for Oxford Man Killed in Shooting

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Funeral services for John Adams will be held this weekend. Photo via L.Hodges Funeral Service

Funeral services for the 24-year-old Oxford man who was murdered last month at The Links apartments.

John Arnil Adams II, son of John Arnil Adams and Courtney Hill, was killed on Aug. 21 after being shot. Keith Lamont Harmon Jr., 19, of Batesville was formally charged with first-degree murder the day after Adams was killed.

Bronjase Robertson, 25, was later arrested and charged with a felony for being an accessory after the fact in Adams’ murder.

Adams attended Oxford schools and earned an Associate’s degree from Northwest Mississippi Community College. He graduated from the University of Mississippi in May, 2021, with a degree in mechanical engineering.

According to an obituary on the L.Hodges Funeral Service website, as a youth Adams played basketball, baseball, and ran track, but football was his heart and soul. On Sundays, you could often find Adams grilling wings and watching his favorite football team, the New Orleans Saints.

Adams is survived by his mother, Courtney Adams; brother, Jarquis Adams; two sisters, Shynekwa Vaughn of Chattanooga, TN and Saché Adams of Oxford; grandparents and great-grandparents and several aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.

A viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Church of Christ. A celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday at the Garden of Memories. Burial will follow in the Thompson/Beverly UM Cemetery in Oxford.

L.Hodges Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.