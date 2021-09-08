Ole Miss Women’s Basketball SEC Schedule Released

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is coming into a new year after a deep run to the championship game of the WNIT last spring that the team finished with a 15-12 overall record.

The Southeastern Conference unveiled the full conference slate on Wednesday.

The Rebels open their season on Nov. 11 against NCAA Tournament team Belmont, the first of a challenging 13-game non-conference slate that includes seven home games, two key road trips to Cincinnati (Dec. 5) and Hofstra (Dec. 11), and two tournaments that will send Ole Miss out to Berkeley, California on Nov. 26-27 (San Diego State, Cal/Furman) and down to Florida to play in the West Palm Beach Invitational on Dec. 20-21 (Texas Tech, South Florida).

Ole Miss opens conference play just before the calendar turns over to 2022, hosting Arkansas in the SJB Pavilion on Dec. 30 before an early road test at South Carolina on Jan. 2. The Rebels will then return home for a three-game homestand against Tennessee (Jan. 9), Alabama (Jan. 13) and in-state rival Mississippi State (Jan. 16). Ole Miss hits the road next for a two-game swing at Texas A&M (Jan. 20) and Kentucky (Jan. 30) before closing out the month by hosting Georgia on Jan. 30.

February opens with a trip to Missouri on Feb. 3 before coming home for a Monday night showdown with LSU on Feb. 7. The Rebels then return the favor to the Bulldogs with a trip down to Starkville to take on MSU on Feb. 13 before squaring off against Texas A&M again, this time at home on Feb. 17. Ole Miss closes the month with a two-game road swing at Vanderbilt (Feb. 20) and Auburn (Feb. 24) before closing out the regular season at home with another matchup against South Carolina on Feb. 27.

The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament returns to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee for the first time since the 2017-18 season, with the 2022 edition scheduled for March 2-6.

Ole Miss women’s basketball is coming off a historic postseason run last year, and the Rebels will return a star-studded roster in 2021-22 for Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s fourth season as head coach. Leading that charge will be Shakira Austin, who dominated in her first season at Ole Miss, winning the C Spire Gillom Trophy while also earning Honorable Mention All-America, First-Team All-SEC, and she was also named a member of the Lisa Leslie Top-10 list.

Austin will be joined by the likes of reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, Madison Scott, and SEC All-Freshman member, Snudda Collins, as well as returning stalwarts Donnetta Johnson and Mimi Reid. This year they are also joined by highly-touted newcomers like Angel Baker and Lashonda Monk.

