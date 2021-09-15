Ole Miss’ Johnson Leads ANNIKA Intercollegiate After Two Rounds

Ole Miss women’s golf senior Julia Johnson put in yet another solid round of golf at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, with the Louisiana-native logging a 67 (-5) for the second consecutive round on Tuesday to hold sole possession of first place on the individual leaderboard.

The Rebels shot a 295 (+7), which has them in a tie for eighth after 36 holes (290-295—585). The team finished with 16 birdies on the day, and now have a total of 31 over the course of the tournament, which ranks fifth amongst the field.

Johnson, who entered the day coming off of a 67 (-5) on Monday that had her in second individually, climbed to the number one position with ease on Tuesday thanks in large part to a total of six birdies on the day.

Johnson also led the field in both par-4 (-4) and par-5 (-7) scoring. She now carries a 5-shot lead over a pair of headed into the final day of competition.

Sophomore Smilla Sonderby found herself shooting an even 72 on the day, which places her in a tie for 20th headed into the final round. Her round on the day included a total of four birdies, and the Fredercia, Denmark, native shot 2-under in the course’s back nine, which secured her 12 position jump in the leaderboard.

Despite getting off to a slow start, Ellen Hume saw a strong performance that matched her one-under round from Monday in her final nine holes of play today, which kept the senior tied for 32nd heading into Wednesday (71-76—147).

Capping off the round for Ole Miss were Andrea Lignell and McKinley Cunningham, who both battled with the wet and windy weather at the Royal Golf Club. Lignell finished the day in a tie for 58th at the end of the second round 80 (+8), while Cunningham shot 9-over (81).

South Carolina remains atop of the team leaderboard after their round of 288 (E) on Tuesday (278-288—566).

The Rebels will tee off for the third and final round of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Wednesday morning at 8:05 a.m. CT on Hole 10.

THE REBELS

1. Julia Johnson 67-67—134 (-10)

T20. Smilla Sonderby 74-72—146 (+2)

T32. Ellen Hume 71-76—147 (+3)

T58. Andrea Lignell 78-80—158 (+14)

60. McKinley Cunningham 81-81—162 (+18)

TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD

1. South Carolina 278-287—565 (-11)

2. Wake Forest 286-286—572 (-4)

3. Duke 285-288—573 (-3)

4. Alabama 291-284—575 (-1)

5. Texas 291-291—582 (+6)

6. Arizona 292-291—583 (+7)

7. USC 287-297—584 (+8)

T8. Ole Miss 290-295—585 (+9)

T8. UCLA 287-298—585 (+9)

10. Arizona State 287-300—587 (+11)

11. LSU 297-294—591 (+15)

12. Minnesota 305-297—602 (+26)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports