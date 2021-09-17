2021 Gardening Lecture Series Starts in October

The Lafayette County Master Gardeners invite the public to the first Gardening Lecture Series since 2019.

The three lectures will be held at noon at the County Extension Office (70 F. D. “Buddy” East Parkway) on the first three Thursdays of October.

Last year’s series was canceled due to the pandemic.

The speaker for Oct. 7 will be Dr. John Guyton from Mississippi State University who will discuss, “Fun with Plants, Bugs, and Master Gardeners.”

On Oct. 14, Ralph Muller, co-owner of Dabny’s Nursery in Memphis, will speak on, “The Right Plant for the Right Place.”

The final speaker will be Alex Deason, Extension Agent of Sunflower County, who will talk about native trees.

There is no admission charge and door prizes of plants and gardening materials will be given following each lecture.

