Monday, September 20, 2021
SportsGolf

Ole Miss Men’s Golf Season Opening Tournament Cancelled Due to Weather

The Ole Miss men’s golf team saw its season-opening tournament cancelled due to inclement weather. Monday morning’s start to the Scenic City Invitational was postponed as heavy rain soaked The Honors Course throughout the morning. With rain expected to continue Monday and into Tuesday, the decision was made to cancel the 54-hole tournament.

The Rebels are now set to begin their 2021-22 season at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-6). The three-day tournament will be broadcast live on GOLF Channel.

Staff Report

