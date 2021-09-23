Ole Miss’ Jarkel Joiner Named to NABC Community Assist Team

Ole Miss senior guard Jarkel Joiner has been recognized for his community service activities, earning a spot on the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) Community Assist Team. Making a difference in his hometown, Joiner was one of 10 basketball players throughout the country on the list, including one of only six Division I players.



“The commitment to making a difference exhibited by these young men is truly inspiring, and the NABC is proud to celebrate them on our Community Assist Team,” said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. “We all have a responsibility to use our platforms to positively impact others, and these student-athletes have answered that call.”



“Jarkel epitomizes the phrase ‘you need to root for your community before they root for you,'” said head coach Kermit Davis. “Jarkel truly cares about people of all ages in our community and throughout our state, and he uses his smile and energy to better their days. Being named to the NABC Community Assist Team is a well-deserved honor for him.”



As a native of Oxford, it makes sense that Joiner wants to make an impact on the community. The Rebel is involved in several community service projects in his hometown. Joiner regularly reads to students across his home state of Mississippi as a part of the Reading with the Rebels program. He has been able to share stories selected by teachers to promote reading and good behavior in elementary schools. Joiner is passionate about this activity and encourages students to read frequently and to others. He joined this program as a part of the Stronger Together MS initiative that focuses on promoting reading by students in Pre-K through 3rd grades.



Joiner also leads efforts for Adopt A Basket, feeding local families during the holiday season. He helps spearhead the project, giving back to the local community to ensure those in need have food during this time.



When student-athletes were not allowed into local schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joiner and his teammates found opportunities to engage with elementary students virtually to encourage hard work in the classroom. This year, he will return to visiting classrooms as part of the Kermit Kids initiative, a reward program for students and classes the read a certain amount of books.

