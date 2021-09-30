Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Team Looks Forward to the Season

By Adam Brown

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is coming off of an NIT Championship final run last season into the 2021-22 season without one of the top players in redshirt junior Donnetta Johnson until the end of November.

Coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin told the media on Thursday that she will be out six to eight weeks and miss the first month of the season with the team.

“Donnetta really got into the groove of things and we loved where she was going,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Unfortunately, she broke her foot, so she’s out for six to eight weeks. She’ll be back at the end of November, so we’ll miss the first month with her.”

Johnson made an impact on the court last season in an Ole Miss uniform after transferring in from Georgia. The Queens, New York, native started all 27 games, averaged 27.4 minutes and scored 12.0 points per game.

“That’s why I am excited about our depth. We have some other players that are really stepping up and filling those spots,” McPhee-McCuin said.

The Rebels are entering their fourth year under McPhee-McCuin and her staff in which is known as stability.

“Last year was proof of concept, this year is to show that we’re going to be around for a long time, and hopefully you see that when you see us play,” McPhee-McCuin said.

Coming into the season McPhee-McCuin and her staff expects the Rebels end goal to be in the NCAA Tournament in March.

“Everyone understands and we’ve put it out there: it’s NCAA Tournament or bust, as far as I’m concerned. And that’s what we preach to the team, and that’s what we expect,” she said. “Pressure is a privilege.”

Ole Miss opens the season on November 11, hosting Belmont.