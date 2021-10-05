Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Sets Time for Non-Conference Slate

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team has finalized its 2021-22 schedule with tipoff times for non-conference games in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.



One month from today (Nov. 5), the Rebels host Trevecca in an exhibition the night before the Ole Miss football team faces Liberty. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT. Four days later (Nov. 9), Ole Miss begins its regular season with a matchup in the SJB Pavilion against New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.



Playing another contest the night before a football game, the men’s hoops squad welcomes Charleston Southern to Oxford. The 6 p.m. CT tipoff is another matchup set for SECN+. After hosting a team from Charleston, South Carolina, the Rebels head to the city themselves for the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 18-21).



A Black Friday (Nov. 26) contest against in-state foe Mississippi Valley State starts with a 3 p.m. CT tip on SECN+. Ole Miss closes out the first month of the season by welcoming Rider to the SJB Pavilion (Nov. 30). The Tuesday night battle begins at 6:30 p.m. CT for another SECN+ broadcast.



Ole Miss tips off December with a huge matchup against the Memphis Tigers (Dec. 4). The non-conference rivalry is slated for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2. After the Rebels return from Atlanta, where they face Western Kentucky (Dec. 11), they return home to host Middle Tennessee (Dec. 15). The contest versus head coach Kermit Davis ‘ former team starts at 6:30 p.m. CT (SECN+).



Completing a home-and-home series that began last season, Ole Miss welcomes Dayton to Oxford for a Saturday evening tussle (Dec. 18). Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Three days later (Dec. 21), Samford makes the trip west for an afternoon matchup. Before spending the holiday with your family, join the Rebels for a 3 p.m. CT tip.



The final non-conference game of the season takes place after the flip of the calendar. Ole Miss hosts Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on January 29, tipping off at 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Staff Report

