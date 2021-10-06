Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Finalizes Home Tip Times for 2021-22 Season

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss women’s basketball has completed its slate for the upcoming year, finalizing all home tipoff times for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday.



As revealed in prior announcements, the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss will be host to 15 contests for the Rebel women this season – seven in non-conference action and eight in SEC play. Of the 10 nationally televised games that Ole Miss will play in this season, six will occur in Oxford, starting Nov. 14 vs. Mississippi Valley State (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network) and followed up by TV games against Tennessee on Jan. 9 (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network), Mississippi State on Jan. 16 (2 p.m. CT, SEC Network/ESPN2), LSU on Feb. 7 (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network), Texas A&M on Feb. 17 (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network) and the regular season finale vs. South Carolina on Feb. 27 (1 p.m. CT, SEC Network/ESPN2). All other home contests will stream live online on SEC Network+.



The Rebels will open its season at home on Nov. 11, when it will welcome in NCAA Tournament team Belmont to the SJB Pavilion for a 7 p.m. CT tipoff.



Ole Miss women’s basketball is coming off a historic postseason run last year, and the Rebels will return a star-studded roster in 2021-22 for Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s fourth season as head coach. Leading that charge will be Shakira Austin, who dominated in her first season at Ole Miss, winning the C Spire Gillom Trophy while also earning Honorable Mention All-America, First-Team All-SEC, and she was also named a member of the Lisa Leslie Top-10 list.



Austin will be joined by the likes of reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, Madison Scott, and SEC All-Freshman member, Snudda Collins, as well as returning stalwarts Donnetta Johnson and Mimi Reid. This year they are also joined by highly-touted newcomers like Angel Baker and Lashonda Monk. Ole Miss went 15-12 overall in 2020-21, which included three top-25 wins, the Rebels’ first trip to the SEC Quarterfinal since 2010, and the furthest postseason run in program history that ended with an appearance in the WNIT title game.