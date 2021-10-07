Thursday, October 7, 2021
Ole Miss’ Kermit Davis Invites Fans to Help Skin Cancer

Ole Miss men’s basketball had coach Kermit Davis is inviting the public to attend the second Make Kermit Pay event, a Coaches vs. Cancer initiative benefiting the American Cancer Society, at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss on Tuesday, October 19. From 4-7 p.m. that evening, each person in attendance has the opportunity to attempt one free throw and one half-court shot with each make adding money to the final check to help sink cancer. 

Davis has agreed to pay $1 for every person that attends, $10 for every made free throw and $500 for every made half-court shot.

“The Make Kermit Pay event is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Davis. “It raises money for a fantastic cause and connects us with the two most important groups on campus, our students and faculty. This will be a fun event, and I hope you make me write a big check.”

Beginning at 4 p.m., fans are allowed to watch the end of the Rebels’ practice while enjoying complimentary popcorn and soft drinks. From 5-7 p.m., each person can line up to take their shots to sink cancer #MakeKermitPay.

The first Make Kermit Pay event took place in 2019. With 876 students in attendance, along with 116 free throws made and 16 half-court shots drained, the amount on the check totaled $10,043 at the end of the evening.

Staff Report

