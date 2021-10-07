Ole Miss’ Kermit Davis Invites Fans to Help Skin Cancer

Ole Miss men’s basketball had coach Kermit Davis is inviting the public to attend the second Make Kermit Pay event, a Coaches vs. Cancer initiative benefiting the American Cancer Society, at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss on Tuesday, October 19. From 4-7 p.m. that evening, each person in attendance has the opportunity to attempt one free throw and one half-court shot with each make adding money to the final check to help sink cancer.

Davis has agreed to pay $1 for every person that attends, $10 for every made free throw and $500 for every made half-court shot.

“The Make Kermit Pay event is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Davis. “It raises money for a fantastic cause and connects us with the two most important groups on campus, our students and faculty. This will be a fun event, and I hope you make me write a big check.”

Beginning at 4 p.m., fans are allowed to watch the end of the Rebels’ practice while enjoying complimentary popcorn and soft drinks. From 5-7 p.m., each person can line up to take their shots to sink cancer #MakeKermitPay.

The first Make Kermit Pay event took place in 2019. With 876 students in attendance, along with 116 free throws made and 16 half-court shots drained, the amount on the check totaled $10,043 at the end of the evening.

Staff Report