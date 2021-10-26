For First-Timer or Pro, Ole Miss Golf Course Fills the Bill

By Jack Harmon

IMC Student

Hole 13 that overlooks the Oxford Airport which is one of the best holes on the course. Photo by Jack Harmon

Oxford has many things typically found in a college town, starting with the campus itself and including restaurants, bars and shopping.

It also has a hidden gem, off the beaten path, that not everyone knows about: the Ole Miss Golf Course at 147 Golf Drive.

One mile north of campus, the course was created in 1973 and is home to the men’s and women’s Ole Miss golf teams. It is also open to students, faculty and guests who want to play golf in Oxford.

The course features a pro shop, a grill, an 18-hole course, a driving range, a putting green and a short-game course for pitching and chipping. The driving range opened in 2008 for both golf teams after the course underwent a $3.5 million renovation.

The course itself is challenging, but welcoming, to players of all skill levels, from first-timers to Division I athletes to pros.

Jim Gallagher, a five-time PGA Tour winner, said, “The condition of the golf course has really improved over the past couple years. The landscaping throughout the property adds a special touch to it as well.”

The course has memberships of varying levels. Student memberships for the semester without the cart program are $350, whereas the membership with the cart program costs $650.

Jordan Kocsis, a junior at Ole Miss, has one of the student memberships.

“The Ole Miss Course is honestly one of the nicest courses I have ever played,” Kocsis

said. “The course is very open, which is good for beginners and people just starting the game of golf. But it also brings lots of challenges that make it a lot of fun. The greens are super fast and are very well maintained in addition to the fairways and tee boxes.”

How would Kocsis compare the Ole Miss course compared to his home course in Pennsylvania during the summer?

“The Ole Miss course is better than pretty much anything I play back home. With the

mix of the amazing course in nice condition, the driving range and it being so close to campus, I really don’t think anything compares. Back home in Pennsylvania, I end up paying more at a golf course that is not nearly as nice as the Ole Miss Course.”