Ole Miss Men’s Golf Takes Big Step Toward NCAA Championship Berth

Ole Miss began its NCAA Tournament play Monday and if they keep playing like that, the season won’t be starting for a while in Oxford.

The Rebels pushed their way into second place at the Winston-Salem Regional and looked like a group that’s settling in for a long postseason run.

The headline is the 15-under round, the best score anyone has posted through two days and a new program record for an NCAA event. Twenty‑three birdies will do that. But the bigger story might be how they got there.

They needed someone to step in for Daniel Tolf, who is back home in Sweden attending to a family matter. That’s a tough spot for any team this time of year.

Instead of scrambling or falling back, Ole Miss plugged in Finn Meister and kept rolling. Meister’s one‑under 70 didn’t just hold the line. It helped fuel the best round in the field.

If you’re looking for signs that this postseason might stretch deep into May, that’s a pretty good one.

Cameron Tankersley stayed hot with seven more birdies and moved to ten under, good for a share of second individually. Collins Trolio shook off a slow start and played his last 13 holes at six under, finishing with a career‑best 66.

Tom Fischer stayed steady and climbed again with four birdies on his back nine. Cohen Trolio added a clean 72 that rounded out the day.

All of it added up to a team that looked comfortable, confident and unfazed by the moment. They’re in second place with one round left and well inside the cut line for the NCAA Championship.

If Tuesday was any indication, Ole Miss isn’t planning on going home anytime soon.

NCAA Winston-Salem Regional — Men

Round 2 | May 19 | Bermuda Run Country Club

1. Virginia — 541

Ben James: 129 (-13) | Round 1: 66 (-5) | Round 2: 63 (-8)

Bryan Lee: 135 (-7) | Round 1: 68 (-3) | Round 2: 67 (-4)

Paul Chang: 136 (-6) | Round 1: 68 (-3) | Round 2: 68 (-3)

Michael Lee: 141 (-1) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 72 (+1)

Josh Duangmanee: 146 (+4) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 76 (+5)

Maxi Puregger: 0 | N/A

T2. Pepperdine — 547

Mahanth Chirravuri: 132 (-10) | Round 1: 66 (-5) | Round 2: 66 (-5)

Carson Kim: 137 (-5) | Round 1: 67 (-4) | Round 2: 70 (-1)

Willy Walsh: 139 (-3) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 70 (-1)

Brady Siravo: 141 (-1) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 68 (-3)

Byungho Lee: 142 (E) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 71 (E)

Luke Dariotis: 0 | N/A

T2. Ole Miss — 547

Cameron Tankersley: 132 (-10) | Round 1: 67 (-4) | Round 2: 65 (-6)

Tom Fischer: 136 (-6) | Round 1: 68 (-3) | Round 2: 68 (-3)

Collins Trolio: 137 (-5) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 66 (-5)

Finn Meister: 144 (+2) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 70 (-1)

Cohen Trolio: 144 (+2) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 72 (+1)

Jacob Blanton: 0 | N/A

4. Mississippi State — 550

Garrett Endicott: 133 (-9) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 64 (-7)

Dain Richie: 135 (-7) | Round 1: 67 (-4) | Round 2: 68 (-3)

Jackson Skinner: 140 (-2) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 69 (-2)

Jackson Cook: 145 (+3) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 71 (E)

Ugo Malcor: 145 (+3) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 74 (+3)

Drew Wilson: 0 | N/A

5. Southern California — 557

Nicolas Dominguez: 137 (-5) | Round 1: 67 (-4) | Round 2: 70 (-1)

Jose Antonio Safa: 138 (-4) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 68 (-3)

Jack Buchanan: 142 (E) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 73 (+2)

Jaden Dumdumaya: 143 (+1) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 71 (E)

Raghav Gulati: 70 | Round 1: N/A | Round 2: 70 (-1)

Luke Stock: 81 | Round 1: 81 (+10) | Round 2: N/A

6. NC State — 562

Rylan Shim: 139 (-3) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 70 (-1)

Pearce Lewin: 140 (-2) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 67 (-4)

Evan Woosley-Reed: 141 (-1) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 68 (-3)

Markus Varjun: 142 (E) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 70 (-1)

Xander Goboy: 151 (+9) | Round 1: 76 (+5) | Round 2: 75 (+4)

Joey Lenane: 0 | N/A

7. Wake Forest — 564

Nicholas Prieto: 137 (-5) | Round 1: 67 (-4) | Round 2: 70 (-1)

Maddux Cook: 141 (-1) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 70 (-1)

Jakob Melin: 143 (+1) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 73 (+2)

Lorenzo Rodriguez: 143 (+1) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 73 (+2)

Tom Haberer: 146 (+4) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 74 (+3)

Kyle Haas: 0 | N/A

8. Houston — 565

Grant Doggett: 140 (-2) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 69 (-2)

Chi Chun Chen: 140 (-2) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 71 (E)

Hudson Weibel: 141 (-1) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 68 (-3)

Hsuan-Yi Chen: 144 (+2) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 70 (-1)

Bryant Hiskey II: 151 (+9) | Round 1: 76 (+5) | Round 2: 75 (+4)

Jayk Altic: 0 | N/A

9. Kentucky — 570

Jacob Lang: 134 (-8) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 64 (-7)

Cameron Phillips: 143 (+1) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 74 (+3)

Cole Stockard: 144 (+2) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 74 (+3)

Jacob Settles: 150 (+8) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 78 (+7)

Jack Schoenberger: 155 (+13) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 84 (+13)

Gavin Clutts: 0 | N/A

10. Richmond — 573

Lucas Rizo-Patron: 138 (-4) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 65 (-6)

Carson Baez: 143 (+1) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 69 (-2)

Quin Polin: 147 (+5) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 75 (+4)

Drew Carlin: 148 (+6) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 74 (+3)

Jack LaPiana: 152 (+10) | Round 1: 80 (+9) | Round 2: 72 (+1)

Parker Moellinger: 0 | N/A

11. Little Rock — 578

Ed Featherstone: 140 (-2) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 68 (-3)

Viggo Talasmaki: 142 (E) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 70 (-1)

Mark Stockdale: 149 (+7) | Round 1: 79 (+8) | Round 2: 70 (-1)

Elliott Simonsen: 149 (+7) | Round 1: 77 (+6) | Round 2: 72 (+1)

Rhett South: 155 (+13) | Round 1: 77 (+6) | Round 2: 78 (+7)

12. Navy — 579

Danny Auffant: 140 (-2) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 68 (-3)

Chip Deegan: 144 (+2) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 72 (+1)

Hudson Mitchell: 147 (+5) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 75 (+4)

Jack Tarzy: 148 (+6) | Round 1: 79 (+8) | Round 2: 69 (-2)

Edward Scott: 81 | Round 1: N/A | Round 2: 81 (+10)

Sebastian Alonzo: 84 | Round 1: 84 (+13) | Round 2: N/A

13. Presbyterian — 580

Gage Gaskins: 142 (E) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 72 (+1)

Richard Anaclerio: 145 (+3) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 72 (+1)

Jeep Patrick: 145 (+3) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 72 (+1)

Spence Hagood: 148 (+6) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 74 (+3)

James Rhodes: 156 (+14) | Round 1: 76 (+5) | Round 2: 80 (+9)

Avery Barnes: 0 | N/A

14. Georgia Tech — 581

Aidan Tran: 142 (E) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 70 (-1)

Albert Hansson: 142 (E) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 72 (+1)

Kale Fontenot: 148 (+6) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 77 (+6)

Hiroshi Tai: 149 (+7) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 79 (+8)

Benjamin Reuter: 157 (+15) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 83 (+12)

Brady Rackley IV: 0 | N/A

Individuals