Ole Miss Men’s Golf Takes Big Step Toward NCAA Championship Berth

Ole Miss began its NCAA Tournament play Monday and if they keep playing like that, the season won’t be starting for a while in Oxford.
The Rebels pushed their way into second place at the Winston-Salem Regional and looked like a group that’s settling in for a long postseason run.
The headline is the 15-under round, the best score anyone has posted through two days and a new program record for an NCAA event. Twenty‑three birdies will do that. But the bigger story might be how they got there.
They needed someone to step in for Daniel Tolf, who is back home in Sweden attending to a family matter. That’s a tough spot for any team this time of year.
Instead of scrambling or falling back, Ole Miss plugged in Finn Meister and kept rolling. Meister’s one‑under 70 didn’t just hold the line. It helped fuel the best round in the field.
If you’re looking for signs that this postseason might stretch deep into May, that’s a pretty good one.
Cameron Tankersley stayed hot with seven more birdies and moved to ten under, good for a share of second individually. Collins Trolio shook off a slow start and played his last 13 holes at six under, finishing with a career‑best 66.
Tom Fischer stayed steady and climbed again with four birdies on his back nine. Cohen Trolio added a clean 72 that rounded out the day.
All of it added up to a team that looked comfortable, confident and unfazed by the moment. They’re in second place with one round left and well inside the cut line for the NCAA Championship.
If Tuesday was any indication, Ole Miss isn’t planning on going home anytime soon.
NCAA Winston-Salem Regional — Men
Round 2 | May 19 | Bermuda Run Country Club
1. Virginia — 541
- Ben James: 129 (-13) | Round 1: 66 (-5) | Round 2: 63 (-8)
- Bryan Lee: 135 (-7) | Round 1: 68 (-3) | Round 2: 67 (-4)
- Paul Chang: 136 (-6) | Round 1: 68 (-3) | Round 2: 68 (-3)
- Michael Lee: 141 (-1) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 72 (+1)
- Josh Duangmanee: 146 (+4) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 76 (+5)
- Maxi Puregger: 0 | N/A
T2. Pepperdine — 547
- Mahanth Chirravuri: 132 (-10) | Round 1: 66 (-5) | Round 2: 66 (-5)
- Carson Kim: 137 (-5) | Round 1: 67 (-4) | Round 2: 70 (-1)
- Willy Walsh: 139 (-3) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 70 (-1)
- Brady Siravo: 141 (-1) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 68 (-3)
- Byungho Lee: 142 (E) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 71 (E)
- Luke Dariotis: 0 | N/A
T2. Ole Miss — 547
- Cameron Tankersley: 132 (-10) | Round 1: 67 (-4) | Round 2: 65 (-6)
- Tom Fischer: 136 (-6) | Round 1: 68 (-3) | Round 2: 68 (-3)
- Collins Trolio: 137 (-5) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 66 (-5)
- Finn Meister: 144 (+2) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 70 (-1)
- Cohen Trolio: 144 (+2) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 72 (+1)
- Jacob Blanton: 0 | N/A
4. Mississippi State — 550
- Garrett Endicott: 133 (-9) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 64 (-7)
- Dain Richie: 135 (-7) | Round 1: 67 (-4) | Round 2: 68 (-3)
- Jackson Skinner: 140 (-2) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 69 (-2)
- Jackson Cook: 145 (+3) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 71 (E)
- Ugo Malcor: 145 (+3) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 74 (+3)
- Drew Wilson: 0 | N/A
5. Southern California — 557
- Nicolas Dominguez: 137 (-5) | Round 1: 67 (-4) | Round 2: 70 (-1)
- Jose Antonio Safa: 138 (-4) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 68 (-3)
- Jack Buchanan: 142 (E) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 73 (+2)
- Jaden Dumdumaya: 143 (+1) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 71 (E)
- Raghav Gulati: 70 | Round 1: N/A | Round 2: 70 (-1)
- Luke Stock: 81 | Round 1: 81 (+10) | Round 2: N/A
6. NC State — 562
- Rylan Shim: 139 (-3) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 70 (-1)
- Pearce Lewin: 140 (-2) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 67 (-4)
- Evan Woosley-Reed: 141 (-1) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 68 (-3)
- Markus Varjun: 142 (E) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 70 (-1)
- Xander Goboy: 151 (+9) | Round 1: 76 (+5) | Round 2: 75 (+4)
- Joey Lenane: 0 | N/A
7. Wake Forest — 564
- Nicholas Prieto: 137 (-5) | Round 1: 67 (-4) | Round 2: 70 (-1)
- Maddux Cook: 141 (-1) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 70 (-1)
- Jakob Melin: 143 (+1) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 73 (+2)
- Lorenzo Rodriguez: 143 (+1) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 73 (+2)
- Tom Haberer: 146 (+4) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 74 (+3)
- Kyle Haas: 0 | N/A
8. Houston — 565
- Grant Doggett: 140 (-2) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 69 (-2)
- Chi Chun Chen: 140 (-2) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 71 (E)
- Hudson Weibel: 141 (-1) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 68 (-3)
- Hsuan-Yi Chen: 144 (+2) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 70 (-1)
- Bryant Hiskey II: 151 (+9) | Round 1: 76 (+5) | Round 2: 75 (+4)
- Jayk Altic: 0 | N/A
9. Kentucky — 570
- Jacob Lang: 134 (-8) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 64 (-7)
- Cameron Phillips: 143 (+1) | Round 1: 69 (-2) | Round 2: 74 (+3)
- Cole Stockard: 144 (+2) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 74 (+3)
- Jacob Settles: 150 (+8) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 78 (+7)
- Jack Schoenberger: 155 (+13) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 84 (+13)
- Gavin Clutts: 0 | N/A
10. Richmond — 573
- Lucas Rizo-Patron: 138 (-4) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 65 (-6)
- Carson Baez: 143 (+1) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 69 (-2)
- Quin Polin: 147 (+5) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 75 (+4)
- Drew Carlin: 148 (+6) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 74 (+3)
- Jack LaPiana: 152 (+10) | Round 1: 80 (+9) | Round 2: 72 (+1)
- Parker Moellinger: 0 | N/A
11. Little Rock — 578
- Ed Featherstone: 140 (-2) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 68 (-3)
- Viggo Talasmaki: 142 (E) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 70 (-1)
- Mark Stockdale: 149 (+7) | Round 1: 79 (+8) | Round 2: 70 (-1)
- Elliott Simonsen: 149 (+7) | Round 1: 77 (+6) | Round 2: 72 (+1)
- Rhett South: 155 (+13) | Round 1: 77 (+6) | Round 2: 78 (+7)
12. Navy — 579
- Danny Auffant: 140 (-2) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 68 (-3)
- Chip Deegan: 144 (+2) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 72 (+1)
- Hudson Mitchell: 147 (+5) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 75 (+4)
- Jack Tarzy: 148 (+6) | Round 1: 79 (+8) | Round 2: 69 (-2)
- Edward Scott: 81 | Round 1: N/A | Round 2: 81 (+10)
- Sebastian Alonzo: 84 | Round 1: 84 (+13) | Round 2: N/A
13. Presbyterian — 580
- Gage Gaskins: 142 (E) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 72 (+1)
- Richard Anaclerio: 145 (+3) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 72 (+1)
- Jeep Patrick: 145 (+3) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 72 (+1)
- Spence Hagood: 148 (+6) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 74 (+3)
- James Rhodes: 156 (+14) | Round 1: 76 (+5) | Round 2: 80 (+9)
- Avery Barnes: 0 | N/A
14. Georgia Tech — 581
- Aidan Tran: 142 (E) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 70 (-1)
- Albert Hansson: 142 (E) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 72 (+1)
- Kale Fontenot: 148 (+6) | Round 1: 71 (E) | Round 2: 77 (+6)
- Hiroshi Tai: 149 (+7) | Round 1: 70 (-1) | Round 2: 79 (+8)
- Benjamin Reuter: 157 (+15) | Round 1: 74 (+3) | Round 2: 83 (+12)
- Brady Rackley IV: 0 | N/A
Individuals
- Harris Barth, Furman: 140 (-2) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 68 (-3)
- Tyler Jones, Western Carolina: 141 (-1) | Round 1: 67 (-4) | Round 2: 74 (+3)
- Kelvin Hernandez, UNCG: 143 (+1) | Round 1: 72 (+1) | Round 2: 71 (E)
- Emil Riegger, Maryland: 144 (+2) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 71 (E)
- Dewi John, Charleston Southern: 146 (+4) | Round 1: 73 (+2) | Round 2: 73 (+2)