Ole Miss Heads Back to NCAA Championship After Strong Regional Finish

Ole Miss is heading back to the NCAA Championship.

The Rebels closed out the NCAA Regional in Winston-Salem, N.C. with another strong round on Wednesday, finishing third overall and punching their ticket to Carlsbad.

It’s the eighth NCAA Championship appearance in program history and the fourth under Chris Malloy, who now has all eight 30‑under‑par tournament performances in school history on his watch. Five of those have come in the last three seasons, which says plenty about where the program sits right now.

Bound for California! 🌴🛫

Our team advances to the championship site in Carlsbad‼️#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/tLdK9Fv9G2 — Ole Miss Men’s Golf (@OleMissMGolf) May 20, 2026

Their 31‑under total this week ranks as the seventh‑best tournament score in relation to par in school history. It was steady, confident golf from start to finish, and the top of the lineup delivered again.

Cameron Tankersley set the tone early in the final round with three birdies in his first five holes, then added an eagle on the par‑five sixth. He finished with a six‑under day and a 16‑under total, good for second place individually. Only Braden Thornberry’s 2016 run sits ahead of him in the Ole Miss record book for a three‑round score in relation to par.

Tom Fischer wasn’t far behind. He opened with three birdies on the front nine and posted a three‑under 68 to finish at nine under for the week. That put him in a tie for fifth and gave him his fourth top‑five finish of the season.

Collins Trolio followed up his career‑best round on Tuesday with a solid 70, getting to six under and finishing tied for 12th.

Cohen Trolio added five birdies in his final round, and Finn Meister turned in a 74 to close out the lineup.

Now the Rebels head west with momentum and a lineup that looks comfortable in postseason pressure.

The NCAA Championship begins May 29 at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, where Ole Miss will try to stretch this run a little longer.

And that's a wrap on Bermuda Run😎📸#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/sexBcql16J — Ole Miss Men’s Golf (@OleMissMGolf) May 20, 2026

NCAA Winston-Salem Regional — Men

Final | May 20 | Bermuda Run Country Club

3. Ole Miss — 821 (-31)

Round 1: 278 (-6) | Round 2: 269 (-15) | Round 3: 274 (-10)