Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Host Trevecca in an Exhibition Game

Ole Miss men’s basketball returns to the court for the first time for the 2021-22 season as they host the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans in an exhibition game on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. inside the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

On Wednesday, head coach Kermit Davis met with the media to discuss the up coming season.

The Rebels played a practice game a few weeks ago to see where they were.

“It helped us grow over the last seven our eight days,” Davis said. “I liked our depth of our team, everybody played and really about equal minutes for everybody on the roster.”

Davis and his staff are wanting to see the Rebels compete at a high level on the court.

“Defending and plays really hard is number one,” Davis said. “A faster paced team.”

Coach added that this year’s squad, is the best collection of passers that we have had at Ole Miss.

“We chart every assist and every turnover the summer,” Davis said. “It’s the best assist to turnover that we have had.”

Trevecca Nazarene, a Division II school out of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, enters Friday’s matchup following a 76-55 setback to Tennessee State in an exhibition (Oct. 27).

“Looking forward to playing Trevecca,” Davis said. “Omar Mance is a former player of ours and he’s a really good young coach and I know that he will have his team prepared. Our guys are looking forward to it.

The Trojans shot 33.3 percent (21 of 63) from the field, including a 25.9 percent (7 of 27) clip from beyond the arc. Junior guard Chris Rogers produced a double-double with team highs in points (16) and rebounds (10). CJ Penha added 14 points, while Josh Price (11) reached double figures as well.

Ole Miss will open the regular season on Nov. 9 against New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network +.