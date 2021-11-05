Ole Miss Defeats Trevecca 83-76

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss used a second comeback to defeat the Trevecca Trojans 83-76 in an exhibition game on Friday night.

“Give Trevecca a lot of credit,” coach Kermit Davis said. “We gave up 13-for-28 from three. In the end, we were trying to find a way to win at the end and we did.”

Ole Miss was led on the court by senior guard Jarkel Joiner who had 26 points six rebounds and three assists on the night. Joiner had a strong second half, in which he scored 19 points.

“It is (Joiner’s) team,” Davis said. “We have some really good leaders. The basketball gods honor toughness and competitive people like that. If it does he is going to have a great year.”

The Rebels also had Austin Crowley score in double-figures with 16 points.

Ole Miss came back from a ten-point deficit 64-54 in the second half as they went to a one-three-one defense.

“We did not really plan on playing our 13 tonight, but we had to go,” Davis said.

Trevecca was led by CJ Penha with 24 points. His teammate Chris Rogers added 20 points of his own.

“I thought (Penha and Rogers) were fantastic they made some unbelievable shots,” Davis said.

In the first half, the Rebels took their largest lead of 12 points with a score of 23-11 after heating up from beyond the arc.

At the half, Trevecca held the Rebels to shoot 35.9 percent from the field and 35.3 from beyond the arc.

On the night, Trevecca was able to hit the three-point shot against the Rebels defense.

“That has been our total emphasis,” Davis said. “Last year, we were a good defensive team not very good defending the three.”

Davis added that the Rebels guarded the three better when they got into there one-three-one by getting them out of rhythm.

Ole Miss shot in the game, 39 percent from the floor, 32 percent from beyond the arc and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

“The free-throw line was key 20-for-25,” Davis said.

Trevecca finished the night 50 percent from the floor 46 percent from three and 85 percent from the line.

Ole Miss opens the 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday night as they play host to New Orleans. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.